BLACKPINK’s Lisa to release exclusive performance for ‘MONEY’; Achieves THIS massive feat

‘LALISA’, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s first step into the solo world has received quite the attention from fans and first-time watchers as the rapper took them on a riveting ride through her Thai roots and world star life. Well, it looks like Lisa is in no mood to stop anytime soon as she has announced plans to release an exclusive performance for the other track on her album ‘LALISA’, ‘MONEY’.

With the music video for title track ‘LALISA’ breaking the fastest 100 million by a Korean soloist record and raking in the numbers with a trending dance challenge, Lisa’s second track ‘MONEY’ is being expected to further bolster Lisa’s standing as a solo artist. A teaser poster for the track was released along with the announcement as Lisa can be seen dressed in a chic outfit complimenting her invincible beauty.

The performance video for ‘MONEY’ will be released on September 23 at midnight KST (September 22, 8:30 PM IST) and is expected to bring Lisa’s dance foot to the limelight once again.

In other news, Lisa has crossed 60 million followers on the social media platform Instagram becoming the first and only K-pop artist to do so. Her Instagram was created in June 2018 as Lisa has shared mesmerising looks with the eager fans, keeping them updated about a star’s life.

Meanwhile, check out the ‘LALISA’ music video that we have not stopped watching ever since its release.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: BLACKPINK members extend support to Lisa on the sets of ‘LALISA’ MV

Are you excited to watch the ‘MONEY’ performance? Let us know below.