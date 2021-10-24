BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ achieves THIS feat on Global Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is growing, not only as a member of the quartet that has expanded its influence worldwide but as a soloist as well. She made her successful debut this year with the album ‘LALISA’ and a lead track of the same name on September 10. The music video for which grabbed the attention of people and garnered 73.6 Million views, making it break the record for ‘the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours’.

Following this, the second song’s performance video, ‘MONEY’ was shared by the singer. Becoming a viral hit, ‘MONEY’ has kept rising on the charts and as a dance challenge on TikTok and Instagram Reels. With this, the song has become the go-to for multiple people and is once again bringing in the numbers much like the day of the release.

As announced on October 24, ‘MONEY’ has hit a new high on the Global Spotify Chart as it surpassed 4 million streams for the first time. The real numbers come up to 4.359 million, setting a personal best for Lisa. It is also the second Most Streamed Female Song on the Global Spotify Chart only following Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’.

‘MONEY’ smashed another record as it became the fastest song to cross 100 million streams on Spotify taking just 37 days to do so. Lisa also featured on DJ Snake’s collaborative single ‘SG’ with Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna, the music video for which was dropped on October 22.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s ‘BOOMBAYAH’ achieves THIS record on Spotify

Which song do you like more, ‘LALISA’ or ‘MONEY’? Let us know below.