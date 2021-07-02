BLACKPINK’s Lisa selected as a juror for 2021 ANDAM Fashion Awards; Shares her experience for the same

Lisa talked about how she judged the artists through the view of a singer and entertainer. Read more to know about her experience.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be appearing as a juror for the 2021 ANDAM Fashion Award. ANDAM is a popular French Fashion Award show which has been recognized as a benchmark for aspiring young fashion designers. Lisa will be a juror alongside the Chinese singer Chris Lee and the fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo. In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Lisa talked about how she prepared for becoming a juror and her journey with fashion. Lisa accepted the offer to become a juror because she was new in this industry and wanted to learn something new.

Lisa became interested in fashion when she was a child. She would love to play with clothes and styles. Her interest grew when she attended the Paris Fashion Week in 2019 as she found it alluring and fun. When asked about her preparation for becoming a juror and what were her points for evaluation, Lisa elaborated on the style she usually goes with and what she looked for in the profiles. Initially, the rapper went through the overall profiles of each of the nominees and then focused on the design aspects. Every juror would look at it from different perspectives. She marked that she looked at them from a point of view of a singer and entertainer because that is who she is and what she brings to the table. Lisa defined her style as wearing something that can work for casual occasions but at the same time have something special enough so that she can wear it on stage too. This is also how she selects brands. Lisa even went on the artists’ social pages to gain more insight into their work.

Fans have been extremely excited after hearing this news and trended it on Twitter. We have seen Lisa as a mentor and now have a chance to see her as a diligent juror, all of which adds to her multi-faceted personality!

