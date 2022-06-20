BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets new record as exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ hits 600 million views

On June 20, YG Entertainment took to their social media to share that girl group BLACKPINK’s member Lisa has hit another milestone! Lisa’s exclusive performance video for her solo track ‘MONEY’, has now crossed the 600 million views mark on YouTube! With this, Lisa has set a new record! Lisa’s exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ is now the fastest K-Pop video by a female soloist to reach this milestone.

Check out YG Entertainment’s post celebrating the exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ reaching 600 million views on YouTube, below:

Earlier this year in March, ‘MONEY’ had also set another record. The exclusive performance video hit 500 million views on YouTube in just 172 days following its release in September 2021, making it the fastest K-Pop video by a female soloist to cross this mark on the platform. Previously, the record had been held by fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie, with her music video for ‘SOLO’.

Released as the B-side track from ‘LALISA’, Lisa’s solo debut single album, ‘MONEY’ took just over two months to hit 300 million views on YouTube last year in November. Not just on YouTube, the song also did exceedingly well on the charts, becoming Lisa’s second Top 10 song on the Billboard Global 200 chart, by peaking at number 10.

Further, on Spotify, ‘MONEY’ created a new record by crossing 300 million streams in 112 days. Following this, ‘MONEY’ went on to amass 400 million streams on the global music streaming platform in just 186 days since release, upon which YG Entertainment shared that the song had achieved “the shortest period among K-pop solo artists' music that has reached 400 million streams.”

Congratulations to Lisa for reaching this new milestone!

