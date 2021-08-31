BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets a new record by surpassing THIS number of stock pre orders for solo debut

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is already setting impressive records with her upcoming solo debut! According to YG, Lisa’s upcoming solo album 'LALISA' surpassed a whopping 700,000 stock pre-orders as of August 30, only four days since pre-order sales began on August 26! This is also the highest pre-order record for any K-Pop female solo artist of all time.

With Lisa's solo debut nearing its release, the excitement for it is reaching a crescendo as well! BLACKPINK's maknae and the third member of the group has so far dropped a first look, title poster and a brief teaser video for her upcoming solo debut album titled 'LALISA'. Painted a glorious red, Lisa looks magnificent in the teaser video, giving us a glimpse of the power-packed solo debut we can anticipate from the queen herself! A source from YG Entertainment revealed that Lisa will be showcasing a charismatic performance that embodies her true musical identity.

Previously, the pre-order numbers reached the top of 100K on the online K-pop store Ktown4u. With ten days left until the release of the album, the order volume of pre-orders are expected to increase more in the following days. Orders are pouring in from various countries, proving Lisa’s strong influence in the global music market. For those unversed, Lisa's first solo album 'LALISA' will be available in three formats with a CD, a limited edition LP, and a KiT album. The album will be released on various music sites on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

