BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets THIS new Spotify record with ‘MONEY’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has set a new Spotify record with ‘MONEY’, the B-side track from her first solo album, titled ‘LALISA’. On December 30, her label YG Entertainment shared that Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ had surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform.

This impressive feat was achieved in 112 days since the song’s release on September 10, earlier this year. Lisa has reached this milestone the fastest among all K-pop solo artists’ songs. Previously, BLACPINK’s Jennie had reached 300 million streams on Spotify with her song ‘SOLO’, in about 960 days.

Additionally, the title song from Lisa’s solo album, ‘LALISA’, debuted at 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and at number 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. ‘MONEY’ peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated October 23, 2021), becoming Lisa’s second top 10 global song. The exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ also hit 300 million views on YouTube in November, reaching this number in just over 2 months.

Meanwhile, Lisa has also been named the ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2021’ by TC Candler. Last year, Lisa had ranked No. 2 on the annual list.

Lisa debuted as a part of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, under YG Entertainment, in 2016 with the single album ‘Square One’. The group is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as the Billboard 200 chart. Their 2020 release, ‘The Album’, was also the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell over 1 million copies.

Lisa is the third BLACKPINK member to put out a solo release, following members Jennie and Rosé.