BLACKPINK’s Lisa shows off her glamorous and sporty personality in the ‘LALISA’ teaser

Lisa's album title song 'LALISA' music video teaser was released for the first time on September 8th. Although it is a short video of about 12 seconds, as it contains a part of the title song 'LALISA' and Lisa's colorful visuals, it is drawing great attention from fans around the world. The MV will officially release on 10th September at 9:30 AM IST.

The video started with Lisa walking down a street full of neon signs wearing leather boots. Then, Lisa in an elegant dress also appeared, suggesting two opposite charms of her. In addition, the appearance of Lisa on a motorcycle and hip styling gave a glimpse of an action movie-like atmosphere, raising curiosity about the story of the full version of the music video. The melody section inserted in the music video teaser also caught the ears of global music fans. The cheerful yet dynamic rhythm and the intense beat of the exotic sound are addictive and provide a great sense of immersion.

In particular, the lyrics of 'SAY LALISA LOVE ME LALISA LOVE ME' and Lisa's vocals, which resonated at the end of the video, were unstoppably cool, giving the listeners a thrilling excitement. LISA's solo album 'LALISA' will be released on September 10th. The soundtrack will be released at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The album contains a total of 4 tracks, including the title songs 'LALISA' and 'MONEY'. Lisa will first meet with fans through 'Countdown Live', which is broadcast simultaneously through Naver V LIVE and TikTok from 8:30 AM IST, an hour before the album's release. After that, he performed his first solo stage on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', an American NBC talk show.

