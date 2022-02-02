BLACKPINK’s Lisa smashes yet another record with the Gaon’ Social Chart

BLACKPINK’s Lisa topped the Gaon Social Chart as a solo artist in the 4th week of 2022. She made it to the top five of the chart. She is the first K-pop female solo artist ever to make it on the ranks.The Gaon Social Chart is a chart that aggregates the popularity of each social media. The social media targeted for counting are YouTube, TikTok, V LIVE, Mubeat, and My Celebs Social Index.

Ranked 3rd overall on a chart announcing rankings based on aggregation of major social media. This is a record that corresponds to the number one solo artist. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's 'DDU DU DDU DU' music video has surpassed 1.8 billion views on YouTube. It is the first and highest number of views for a K-pop group music video.

According to YG Entertainment on February 1st, the music video for BLACKPINK's 'DDU DU DDU DU' surpassed 1.8 billion views on YouTube at 5:02 pm KST on the same day. It has been about 3 years and 7 months since it was released on June 15, 2018. Thanks to the steady love of global music fans, 'DDU DU DDU DU' is breaking new records for the first, highest, and most views on YouTube for a K-pop group music video every second.

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. She made her solo debut with her single album ‘LALISA’ in September 2021.

The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist.

