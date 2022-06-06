BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted in Paris; Blinks fall for Rosé’s ethereal visuals in new Instagram post

On June 6, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted in Paris and the fans were so happy to see her out and about! She will be attending a dinner by a famous fashion label at the Italian embassy in Paris, France, to promote the brand's new collection. Rosé took to Instagram to post her look from the latest photoshoot and she looked absolutely gorgeous!

Rosé posted several photos of her on her Instagram on June 6. In the photo, she is wearing a black high-legged jeweled bodysuit. With her provocative eyes, Rosé radiated a bold and dizzying charm in a bewitching pose. Rosé, who displayed chic beauty, boasted a refreshing charm and alluring beauty.

Previously, Lisa's 'LALISA' music video surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. This was achieved after about 121 days since it was released on September 10, 2021. This is also the fastest new record among K-pop female solo artist music videos. Previously, the fastest record was set by member Jennie's 'SOLO'. 'LALISA' has advanced the record set by Jennie's 'SOLO' in 395 days by 274 days.

'LALISA' is a hip-hop genre song with a provocative brass riff reminiscent of a siren and dynamic rhythm in harmony. The music video recorded 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release, taking the title of 'Best Solo Artist in the World'. Then, it reached 100 million views in two days, 200 million views in about 13 days, and 300 million views in 48 days.

ALSO READ: LOONA display their ethereal visuals in ‘Flip That’ Concept Photos; Member Chuu to sit out upcoming world tour

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the update? Let us know in the comments below.