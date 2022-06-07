BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns at an event in Paris; Photos inside

On June 6, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted in Paris, France, and BLINKs were overjoyed to see their beloved star. Lisa had been in the city to attend a gala dinner with Italian luxury brand BVLGARI, for their ‘Eden The Garden of Wonders’ event, at the Italian embassy, to promote the brand’s new collection.

The BLACKPINK member stunned everyone as she attended the gala in a bright yellow dress with a statement necklace and earrings, and her blonde, long-bobbed hair framing her face.

Check out photos of Lisa looking gorgeous at the event, below:

Soon after, it felt like multiple worlds were coming together, as popular actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a sweet selfie with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. Priyanka captioned the selfie with “And then there was.. girls just wanna have fun!”

Check out the adorable selfie featuring Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, below:

Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea, Lisa is a member of YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK. The talented star debuted with the group in August 2016. In September 2021, Lisa became the third member of the girl group to officially debut as a solo artist, with her debut single album ‘LALISA’ and its lead single of the same name. The song, the album, and its music video broke multiple records and set new ones in the process. Following this immense success, Lisa earned her second Billboard top-ten global hit with the B-Side track from ‘LALISA’, ‘MONEY’.

Meanwhile, on May 19, a South Korean media outlet reported that BLACKPINK is expected to make a comeback in the third quarter of the year, and continue their activities with a tour in the fourth quarter. Stay tuned for more updates!

