BLACKPINK’s LISA surprises fans with a cryptic and jet black lyric and tracklist poster

YG Entertainment announced on September 6th that LISA's first solo single 'LALISA', which will be released on September 10th, will contain two songs, the title song of the same name and the b-side song 'MONEY'.There are a total of 4 tracks including the instrumental (accompaniment) version. The agency said, "Both 'LALISA' and 'Money' are hip-hop genres with dynamic rhythms, melodies, and unstoppable rap.

The day before, they released a poster with the lyrics 'Catch me if you can', which is interpreted as 'If you try to catch me, follow me' or 'If you follow me, follow me'. Both of these singles came from the hands of YG producers who worked on BLACKPINK's mega hits such as 'Whistle', 'Kill This Love', and 'Pretty Savage'. 24, Bekuh BOOM, R.Tee, and Vince, including TEDDY, the representative producer of The Black Label under YG and the creator of BLACKPINK's musical color, participated.

LISA will meet with fans through 'Countdown Live', which will be broadcast simultaneously on Naver V LIVE and TikTok from 8:30 am IST on September 10th, an hour before the release of the song. Also, on September 11th (US time 10th), she will have her first solo debut stage on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.On September 14th, a live performance will be performed at the comeback show 'Out Now Unlimited', which is broadcast by Naver NOW.

BLACKPINK’s LISA made the global music fans breathless with just a 10-second teaser video. YG Entertainment released the second visual teaser for LISA's solo album 'LALISA' on the official blog on the 1st. The image of LISA standing tall in a smoke-filled space with the night city in the background is impressive. In addition, the shaky screen production and the heart-beating beat harmonized to create extreme tension.

