BLACKPINK’s Lisa surprises (G)I-DLE’s Minnie while she shoots So Not Worth It; Minnie thanks her over IG

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently surprised (G)I-DLE’s Minnie by sending a food truck on the sets of Netflix series So Not Worth It, where Minnie is currently shooting.

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and BLACKPINK’s Lisa showed their love and support for each other! For the unversed, Minnie is currently filming the Netflix series So Not Worth It (also known by its literal title--I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow) and Lisa sent a food truck for her fellow Thai idol. On December 8, Minnie shared photos on Instagram of herself happily posing with the truck and its treats.

A banner on top of the truck reads, “Minnie! Destroy the world! Please take good care of my friend Minnie. – Lisa.” Another reads, “Please enjoy” and “Keep it up, Minnie!” Minnie described Lisa in her Instagram caption as her “big supporter” in English. She wrote in Korean, “It was so delicious. Thank you!!”

On the professional front, BLACKPINK recently unveiled the mystery behind The Invitation teaser, which was dropped a few weeks ago. BLACKPINK will be holding their very first online concert titled YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show, which will be live streamed on YouTube on December 27 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). Along with a BLACKPINK: The Show trailer, which gives us a glimpse behind the making of the upcoming online concert, we were also treated with a poster featuring Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie looking fiery hot and all ready to reunite with BLINKS, even if it's virtual.

Moreover, the quartet also shared a special message video for BLINKS to get them even more excited for BLACKPINK: The Show. "Hello, this is BLACKPINK. We have some great news for you guys. On December 27th, we'll be having our first live stream concert BLACKPINK: The Show," Jisoo started while Lisa added, "Just the thought of having fun with BLINKS on stage makes me so excited. Are you guys looking forward to it too?"

