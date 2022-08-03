BLACKPINK’s Lisa tops Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart; Makes history

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has become the first female artist to rank atop Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter! Going by Billboard’s latest update, Lisa’s solo debut song ‘LALISA’ has jumped to the number one rank on the chart for the week dated August 6.

According to Twitter, the song leads with a 45 percent vault to 1.5 million mentions on the social networking site in the tracking week of July 22 to July 28. This follows the recent nomination of ‘LALISA’ in the Best K-Pop category at the upcoming 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which was announced on July 26.

Since the launch of the Hot Trending Songs chart in October 2021, ‘LALISA’ becomes the eighth song to rank at number 1 on the chart. Further, after debuting at number 3 on the inaugural Hot Trending Songs chart, ‘LALISA’ climbed to number 2 recently. As per Billboard, the song is the only track to have appeared on every edition of the chart since its launch, ranking for 41 weeks and counting.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut in September 2021, becoming the third member of the girl group to debut as a soloist. Lisa’s solo debut single album ‘LALISA’ includes two tracks, ‘LALISA’ and ‘MONEY’. Upon its release, the music video for ‘LALISA’ became the most-viewed video by a soloist in 24 hours at the time, while the song itself debuted at number 84 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and number 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, powered by Twitter, Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart tracks music-related trends and conversations across the globe in real-time, to rank the most talked-about songs of the week.

