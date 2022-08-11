BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE’s Nayeon and more: Which female K-pop idol’s smile is your favourite?

In addition to appreciation and praise for their undeniable talent, skills and hard work, some K-pop stars also receive a lot of love for their signature smiles, and the way their eyes light up with genuine joy when they break into a grin, easily solidifying their places in their fans’ hearts.

Today, we are taking a look at a few of the many female K-pop idols whose brilliant smiles shine like sunshine when they walk into a room! These stars instantly capture hearts with the warmth that radiates with their smile.

From BLACKPINK’s Lisa to TWICE’s Nayeon, Red Velvet’s Joy, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, aespa’s Ningning, LOONA’s Chuu and solo artists IU and Kim Sejeong, which of these female stars has a smile which holds a special spot in your heart?

