BLACKPINK’s Lisa versus YG Entertainment? Fans trend ‘LISA DESERVES BETTER’ as agency stocks take a dive

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently set off from the Incheon Airport for her attendance at the Paris Fashion Week that is on at the moment. She was the last member to leave the country as members Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie had earlier left for their own brand commitments.

Following this, the Thai singer and rapper arrived in Paris and was expected to attend the BVLGARI fashion event taking place as she is the brand ambassador for the same. Fans were hoping to catch a stylish glimpse from the 24-year-old singer but were met with shocking revelations.

CEO Jean-Christophe Babin of the luxury brand shared that the team was very excited to have Lisa in Europe and was hoping for her to join the shows scheduled but was unable to do so because her agency YG Entertainment was restricting the singer. He stated the reason behind the same to be the COVID-19 pandemic that is still very much present.

Furthermore, her shoots with names like Zendaya, Lily Aldrige and Vittoria Ceretti also have been on pause. The CEO also mentioned that Lisa would not be attending the brand’s Milano event, as she has been refused by the agency.

Fans of the singer felt like they have had enough as demanded answers by trending ‘YG Talk To Us’ and ‘LISA DESERVES BETTER’. The hashtags soon caught fire causing them to trend worldwide, however, there has been no statement from the agency’s end.

