BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls MV CROSSES 300 million views on YouTube in under three months since its release

BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls, which was mired in controversy when it released in October, just crossed 300 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK has hit the 300 million mark with their music video of Lovesick Girls! On December 24, BLACKPINK’s music video for Lovesick Girls surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their ninth full group music video to do so after BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, and Ice Cream. For the unversed, BLACKPINK originally released the music video for Lovesick Girls on October 2, meaning that it took the song just over two months and 22 days to reach the milestone. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

If you didn’t know, when the MV released back in October, it stirred up quite a storm in the papers. The music video was mired with controversy after the Health and Medical Workers’ Union criticised the agency for sexually objectifying nurses with Jennie's nurse costume. YG Entertainment even issued a statement announcing that they will be chopping out the scene from the MV and apologised "to all the nurses that felt uncomfortable because of this." This decision was welcomed by the union. As reported by Koreaboo, the union issued a statement reacting to YG's decision to delete the scene and showered the girl group with love. "We welcome your decision to change the scenes quickly like the global stars you are. Us, 440,000 nurses will cheer on BLACKPINK in hopes that they continue to grow as global singers representing Korea," the union said.

They concluded their statement by saying, "We hope that BLACKPINK’s decision not only helps nurses but serves as a warning bell for the sexual objectification of certain professions that exist in this society." When the video was released, the union issued a statement objecting the scenes. The initial statement read, "Despite nurses being health care labourers and medical professionals, the fact that there are more women than men in this profession exposes us to sexual objectification and forces us to deal with belittling depictions that question our expertise."

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Lovesick Girls MV to DELETE Jennie's nurse scenes after controversy, YG Entertainment confirms

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×