BLACKPINK’s movie surpasses record-breaking numbers within 5 days of releasing

It’s no news that the BLACKPINK members are music Queens and have been taking over the K-pop scene one song at a time. But their influence is no more limited to the music charts as the group released their first movie ‘BLACKPINK The Movie’ on August 4. Massive numbers have been recorded as more than 500,000 moviegoers have watched it globally.

Originally meant as a celebration of their 5th debut anniversary and a gift for their fans, BLINKs have shown support in return by dedicatedly watching the movie. It was released in 100 countries and over 3000 theatres between August 4 and August 8.

In their home country, South Korea, the multiplex cinema chain CJ CGV launched it in various formats of ScreenX and 4DX. Some other countries that are a hotspot for the movie are Mexico, the United States, Turkey, Brazil and Japan which saw tremendous attendance from fans.

The numbers crossed 500,000 within 5 days of the first show, going on to prove the massive influence that BLACKPINK has.

In some of the Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, the movie will be made available to the masses around the end of August owing to the COVID-19 regulations in each country. Post this, the number of theatres airing the movie is set to increase from 3000 to 4200.

A documentary about the five years of the group with their fans, the movie sure holds a special place in their hearts.

Just like this, another star has been added to the dazzling lapel of BLACKPINK and we are more than happy to be able to witness it. A happy 5th debut anniversary indeed!

