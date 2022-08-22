BLACKPINK’s music video for ‘As If It’s Your Last’ reaches new milestone on YouTube; Find out

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! On August 21, BLACKPINK’s music video for their track ‘As If It’s Your Last’ hit a new milestone on YouTube. The music video has now crossed the 1.2 billion views mark. As the video for ‘As If It’s Your Last’ was released on 22 June 2017, the music video took about five years and nearly two months to reach this milestone.

With this, ‘As If It’s Your Last’ joins BLACKPINK’s music videos for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, ‘Kill This Love’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH’, and becomes their fourth to hit the 1.2 billion views mark on YouTube. Further, it becomes the YG Entertainment girl group’s fifth group video overall to reach this mark, as BLACKPINK’s dance performance video for their song ‘How You Like That’ also crossed this milestone earlier this month.

YG Entertainment also took to social media to share about the milestone, writing, “#BLACKPINK '마지막처럼 (AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST)' M/V HITS 1.2 BILLION VIEWS,” and “BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!”

Check out the poster shared alongside, below:

BLACKPINK is a girl group under YG Entertainment, comprising four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The girl group debuted in 2016 with their single album ‘SQUARE ONE’. In 2020, BLACKPINK dropped their first full length album ‘THE ALBUM’.

In July 2022, the girl group dropped a special track ‘Ready For Love’, as part of a collaboration with a game. Following this, BLACKPINK made their first official comeback as a group in nearly two years (after the release of ‘THE ALBUM’), with their pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19. The girl group is scheduled to release their second album ‘BORN PINK’ next month, followed by an accompanying world tour.

