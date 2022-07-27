BLACKPINK’s music video for ‘Lovesick Girls’ crosses 600 million views

On June 27, BLACKPINK’s music video for ‘Lovesick Girls’ officially crossed the 600 million views mark on YouTube. Being released in October 2020, it took about 1 year, 9 months and 3 weeks for ‘Lovesick Girls’ to hit this milestone. With this achievement, the music video becomes BLACKPINK’s ninth overall to have crossed the 600 million views mark, joining ‘BOOMBAYAH’, ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, ‘As If It’s Your Last’, ‘Kill This Love’, ‘How You Like That’, ‘WHISTLE’, and ‘Ice Cream’.

YG Entertainment also shared a Tweet announcing the same, and thanking the girl group’s fans, by writing “#BLACKPINK 'Lovesick Girls' M/V HITS 600 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!” The Tweet was also accompanied by an image announcing the same. Check out the Tweet, below:

The title track for BLACKPINK’s first studio album ‘THE ALBUM’, ‘Lovesick Girls’ is a hopeful track that carries the message of rising above heartbreak and the pain of love. Prior to this release, the girl group had also released ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’ as pre-release singles for ‘THE ALBUM’.

BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 with four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, by releasing their first single album ‘SQUARE ONE’. Recently, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK is in the process of preparing for a comeback in the month of August. On July 26, the agency revealed further details, sharing that the girl group is in the middle of shooting a music video for the comeback, and that “The highest production cost ever was spent [for creating the music video].”

Further, a music video for BLACKPINK’s ‘Ready For Love’, will also be dropping on July 29. Fans were given a sneak peek at the song during BLACKPINK’s recent in-game concert.

