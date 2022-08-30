BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ debuts atop Billboard’s Global 200 chart; Details inside

BLACKPINK is soaring high on Billboard’s charts! On August 29 (local time), Billboard announced its weekly Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, revealing that BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ has debuted at number one on both charts. The girl group released the track on August 19, as a pre-release single from their upcoming album ‘BORN PINK’.

‘Pink Venom’ now becomes BLACKPINK’s first song to hit number one on the Global 200 chart. The girl group had previously reached number two with ‘Lovesick Girls’. Further, ‘Pink Venom’ becomes BLACKPINK’s second track to rank atop the Global Excl. U.S. chart, following ‘Lovesick Girls’. According to Luminate, ‘Pink Venom’ drew 212.1 million streams in the tracking week of August 19-25. The song also recorded 36,000 download sales during this period.

Further, ‘Pink Venom’ has also debuted at number 22 on this week’s Hot 100 chart. With this, it becomes BLACKPINK’s eighth career entry on the chart, as well as their fourth top 40 hit. Recently, the song also debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, becoming the first song to have debuted atop the chart.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 29 IST. At the ceremony, the girl group gave a memorable performance of their song ‘Pink Venom’, and also bagged the award for ‘Best Metaverse Performance’. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa took home the title of ‘Best K-pop’ for ‘LALISA’.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with four members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa. The girl group released their first full length album in October 2020, titled ‘THE ALBUM’. Following this, the quartet is set to drop their second full length album ‘BORN PINK’ in September.

