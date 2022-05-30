BLACKPINK’s popular MV ‘How You Like That’ surpasses 1.1 billion views

According to YG Entertainment on May 30th, BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' MV surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube. It took almost 2 years to achieve the milestone since its release date on June 26, 2020. With this, BLACKPINK has a total of 6 videos with more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube. Previously, the music videos for 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' (1.8 billion views), 'Kill This Love' (1.5 billion views), 'Boombayah' (1.4 billion views), and 'As If It’s Your Last' (1.1 billion views) achieved the same number of views.

'How You Like That' is a song with a message to soar high in any situation. It won 'Song of the Summer' at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the US, and took first place on YouTube's 'Global Top Summer Song' that year.

The soundtrack was also overwhelming. At the time of release, the song was 'Perfect All-Kill' on the domestic music charts and ranked 2nd on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, and 20th and 33rd on the UK Official Singles Top 100 and Billboard Hot 100, respectively, making remarkable achievements in the mainstream pop market. BLACKPINK has released a total of 32 billion-view videos on YouTube so far. The cumulative number of views is over 23.8 billion. Their YouTube channel subscribers are 74.4 million, which is the top in this field among male and female artists around the world.

In other news, BLACKPINK who was a goodwill ambassador for the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), joined the celebration at the Queen Elizabeth II birthday gathering held at the British Embassy in Seoul on May 26th.

ALSO READ: Standom Premier League: BTS and BLACKPINK qualify for the Finals!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.