BLACKPINK’s pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ debuts atop Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK’s latest release ‘Pink Venom’ has officially debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated August 27). According to Billboard, this marks the first song to have debuted at number one, following the buzz which lead up to the song’s release on August 19.

Check out Billboard’s tweet about the same, below:

Powered by Twitter, the chart tracks trends and conversations about music in real-time on the platform, in order to highlight the buzz around new music, shows, and more. The weekly chart ranks the Top 20 songs which were in the buzz on the platform over the course of a specific time period.

With BLACKPINK’s new achievement, the girl group becomes the third group overall to rank at number one on the chart. Previously, the girl group had ranked at number 19 on the chart with their song ‘How You Like That’. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa occupies rank two and three on the chart this week, with her songs ‘LALISA’ and ‘MONEY’, respectively, which means that the top three positions are all occupied by either BLACKPINK or a group member! Lisa had recently also become the first female act to top this chart.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Coming about a year and 10 months after BLACKPINK’s first full album ‘THE ALBUM’, ‘Pink Venom’ is the pre-release track from the girl group’s upcoming second album, ‘BORN PINK’. Ahead of the album’s release next month, BLACKPINK headed to the United States on August 25, to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Liberation Notes: Why Lee El as Yeom Gijeong is the most underrated portrayal of the year