BLACKPINK’s ‘Ready For Love’: Final sneak peek, countdown image & individual teasers dropped ahead of release

Less than a day to go before BLACKPINK’s special track ‘Ready For Love’ releases on July 29 at 12 am EDT (1 pm KST, 9:30 am IST)! The music video will star virtual avatar versions of the four members, and is a part of the ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' project. ‘Ready For Love’ had previously been previewed during the virtual concert.

Earlier today, individual virtual avatar teaser images of the four BLACKPINK members for ‘Ready For Love’ were released, following four separate colour themes - blue (Jennie), yellow (Lisa), purple (Jisoo), and green (Rosé). The posters have some especially eye-catching, flowery frames, also in the colour themes. Check out the individual posters for Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s avatars, below:

Following this, at 7:30 am IST, another intricate teaser poster was released, announcing the final countdown leading up to the release of ‘Ready For Love’. Featuring the virtual avatars of all four BLACKPINK members, the four differently coloured flowers from the individual posters make a return, while the avatars are dressed in black, against a pink background. Check out the countdown poster, below:

Finally, at 9:35 am IST, a “final sneak peek” teaser video was released, featuring a few snippets of the ethereal world of the ‘Ready For Love’ virtual music video. Watch the clip, below:

‘Ready For Love’ follows BLACKPINK’s previous music video for ‘Lovesick Girls’, the lead single from the YG Entertainment girl group’s previous comeback with their first studio album ‘THE ALBUM’ in October 2020.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also gearing up to make the group’s long-awaited comeback in August!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk is a heckled lawyer with a low success rate in new stills released ahead of ‘Big Mouth’ premiere