BLACKPINK’s Rosé covers John Mayer’s Slow Dancing in a Burning Room on JTBC’s Sea of Hope

She sings this beautiful song with help from SHINee’s Onew, AKMU’s Lee Su Hyun and Yoon Jong Shin. Read on to know more about it!

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently showcased her soulful vocals with a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’. Rosé was a guest star on the new JTBC show ‘Sea of Hope’. She sang this ballad as the regular cast members of the show provided backing vocals at the end of the song. Sea of Hope is a new variety show where celebrities perform music and cook homemade dishes for guests at their own seaside bar. The show has a stellar cast with stars of ‘Goblin’ Lee Dong Wook and Kim Go Eun along with The Penthouse’s Lee Ji Ah, SHINee’s Onew, Mystic Story’s CEO Yoon Jong Shin, and AKMU’s Lee Su Hyun.

Rosé made a guest appearance on the premiere of the show as a part-timer at the seaside bar. Onew, Yoon Jong Shin and Lee Su Hyun provided their back vocals while Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun and Lee Ji Ah watched and enjoyed their performance. Lee Su Hyun is also a part of YG Entertainment so she teased Rosé when the singer used formal language with her. Rosé shared that it is hard for her to use informal language with someone new but she will try doing it.

John Mayer’s Slow Dancing in a Burning Room was part of the 2006 album ‘Continuum’. It is a song about the time when a relationship is on the brink of its end and Rosé was able to express that feeling beautifully with her voice. The main vocalist sat comfortably with a guitar. The end was made even more magical and poignant with the other cast members joining in. The three actors were impressed as the rendition ended with an applause from everyone.

Watch the rendition here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched the premiere episode? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1JTBC

Share your comment ×