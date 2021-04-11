BLACKPINK’s Rosé is a fashionista in the making; Here’s proof

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK alum Rosé’s incredible style and what makes is so awe-worthy. Scroll down for more.

Rosé may be surrounded by glitz and glamour now but the 23-year-old idol was, in fact, brought up in a rural neighbourhood before she hit the big time. Born in Auckland, New Zealand, the K-pop star moved to Melbourne, Australia and grew up in the suburban area before her dad signed her up for the 2012 YG Entertainment Audition in Sydney. But it was only in 2016 did she make her on-stage debut and Roseanne officially became Rosé, the main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group, BLACKPINK. Her style know-how is more than on par with her extraordinary voice and impressive dance moves. Take away a #stylehack or two from the looks!

Summer stye: A white off-the-shoulder mini dress really sets off her long, dusty pink tresses. Don’t have a bold colour like her? Wear some drop earrings of the same shade, add a cutesy crossbody bag and some sandals to complete the look.

Stage glam: Rosé rocked a pink mini sleeveless dress adorned with an array of intricate beading details that screamed Chanel. The epaulettes with cascading tassels made us think of Janet Jackson and Beyonce in their military-inspired stage outfits… Bold, but ladylike.

Metallics: It’s a common misconception that metallics aren’t suited for the day. But pair a gold foil skirt with a bodysuit and chelsea boots for a versatile outfit that can take you from business meeting to happy hour.

Off duty glam: There’s nothing like mastering the casual chic look of a model running between castings or having just finished a show. And Rosé has got it covered with this simple getup: black cap, black bralette, and medium-wash denim jeans.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: When Lisa brought back french flare jeans with a single airport look

Share your comment ×