BLACKPINK’s Rosé to guest star in the upcoming JTBC variety show hosted by Kim Go Eun, SHINee’s Onew & more

Read on more to find out about the variety show that the ‘On The Ground’ hitmaker would be featuring as a guest in!

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has been confirmed to guest star on the upcoming star-studded variety show by JTBC titled ‘The Sea I Desire’. The fact that it's being created by producers of another hit show called ‘Begin Again!’ is one of the major reasons that makes the show highly anticipated. It is raising high expectations in its promise of bringing entertainment and comfort to viewers through the unique concept of the show.

Rosé’s involvement was the source of earlier gossip, as a report by Sports Chosun had revealed that she was participating as a special guest. It has now been confirmed that Rosé will definitely be joining the star-studded cast which includes Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun!

‘The Sea I Desire’ is a unique concept show that is meant to soothe the viewers while also being entertaining. Essentially, each celebrity will act as the host of a live bar, presenting their own music and comfort food to various guests. As is clear by the name, it will be based close to a sea and will work as a healing respite to people, helping them have an escape from their stressful lives. They will get a chance to relax by the cool water, getting nourished by the wonderful food and music.

The stars are going to do more than just sing and cook for the guests though. Apart from unreleased activities, they will also take an active part in managing the bar, along with the interior decoration and workings. There will be celebrity guests on the show too as a recurring segment where they’ll spend some fun time with them.

The show is set to premiere on June 29 at 9 PM KST on JTBC.

How excited are you for ‘The Sea I Desire’? Especially now with the addition of BLACKPINK’s Rosé starring in an episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :NewsenNews1

Share your comment ×