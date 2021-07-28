BLACKPINK’s Rosé joins AKMU’s Lee Suhyun and SHINee’s Onew to cover THESE songs

On July 27, BLACKPINK’s Rosé joined hands with AKMU’s Lee Suhyun and SHINee’s Onew to cover songs by Alicia Keys and Jason Mraz. The singer appeared on JTBC's new show ‘Sea of Hope’, where celebrities perform songs and cook delicious food for guests at the seaside bar. Rosé has been appearing on the show as a special part-timer and has previously covered many soulful songs like ‘Because I Love You’ by Yoo Jae Ha and ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’ by John Mayer.

Rosé was also gifted a guitar by John Mayer after the American singer came across the beautiful cover.

Here’s Rosé and Onew’s cover of the song ‘Lucky’.

Rosé praised Onew’s melodious voice by comparing his vocals to honey and shared with fans why she chose to cover this particular song. The 24-year-old singer felt nostalgic while talking about how she used to listen to the song on the radio during her school days and thought that the song suits the vibes of the night sea well.