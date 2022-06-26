BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Kim Go Eun and Lee Ji Ah pose display their camaraderie in a sweet selfie

On June 24, Lee Ji Ah posted a picture of her current situation along with an emoticon on her Instagram. In the published photo, Lee Ji Ah is spending time at home with Kim Go Eun and Rosé, whom she was with in JTBC's 'The Sea I Desire'. Fans can't hide their delight to see the three of them together after a long time.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji Ah is scheduled to appear in 'It's Alright' (working title), a short film directed by Joo Dong Min, who collaborated with the SBS drama 'Penthouse' series. 'It's Alright' is a black comedy that divides the various social groups prevalent in the COVID-19 into six stories.

Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following a successful audition in 2012 and trained for four years before debuting as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. In March 2021, Rosé made her solo debut with her single album ‘R’. The album sold 448,089 copies in its first week, the highest for a Korean female soloist. Lead single ‘On the Ground’ was also a commercial success, topping the Billboard Global 200 and peaking in the top five domestically.

Kim Go Eun debuted in the film ‘A Muse’ (2012) where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series ‘Cheese in the Trap’ (2016), ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016), ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020), and ‘Yumi's Cells’ (2021).

Lee Ji Ah rose to fame with her role in the television drama ‘The Legend’ (2007), and has since further participated in ‘Beethoven Virus’ (2008), ‘Athena: Goddess of War’ (2010), ‘Me Too, Flower!’ (2011), ‘Thrice Married Woman’ (2013), ‘My Mister’ (2018) and ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ (2020–2021).

