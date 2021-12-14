BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Kim Go Eun are friendship goals in these images from their holiday celebration

What better way to bring in the festive cheer than with your best friends! Well 2 of our favourite ladies also seem to have the same thoughts as actor Kim Go Eun and singer BLACKPINK’s Rosé celebrated the holiday season in each other’s company. On December 13, in a sweet dedication to each other, Kim Go Eun and Rosé took to their personal Instagram accounts to post some lovely images of them twin-posing.

They could be seen in aprons hinting that the confectionaries in front of them were handmade. The love between the two superstars was ever so evident as Rosé captioned her post with ‘The tart I wished for.

’

Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun’s post read ‘With Chaeyoung’ as she very sweetly called Rosé by her Korean name. She also shared an Instagram story with the picture of a necklace that had a colorful toy as a pendant and thanked her dear friend for the gift. Rosé further reshared the story.

The strawberry tart in their pictures seemed to be the menu for the day, right on theme with the upcoming Christmas holidays. The two worked together on JTBC’s variety program ‘Sea of Hope’ alongside Lee Dong Wook, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, SHINee’s ONEW and more.

While admiration for the two poured in from all over the world, actors Ahn Eun Jin of ‘Hospital Playlist’ fame and actor Han Hyo Joo who was recently seen in ‘Happiness’ commented with their own heart emojis and love.

