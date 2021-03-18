BLACKPINK’s Rosé launches her own YouTube channel; Offers personal childhood glimpses in the first video

The first video uploaded on the member’s account is her interview film for her record-breaking solo debut, On The Ground.

Rosé’s much-awaited solo debut album topped charts and broke records - exactly what anyone would expect after giving a member of one of the biggest K-Pop girl groups a solo stage. BLINKs had been waiting for three years for a Rosé debut album and when it did get released, they went all out to show love to the artist. Today, it was Rose’s turn to shower them with love - by opening her own YouTube channel!

Titled ROSÉ, the talented singer opened the channel with an Interview Film for her single On The Ground. She talks passionately about what the song stands for, her childhood experiences, her process of growing from an ordinary kid in New Zealand to an extremely popular celebrity. There are also multiple clips from her childhood included in the video. From her skiing in the snow, birthday party, teaching how to dance, dancing - the Interview Film video offers an up-close and personal look into the artist’s life. We see Rosé donning a gorgeous light yellow puffy dress, answering questions and even talking about how her dad selected her name as Roseanne!

Check out the beautiful Interview Film below:

The Interview Film, released 6 hours ago, has already garnered 1.5 Million views! Her title song On The Ground broke PSY’s Gentleman 2013 record of the highest 24 hours views by a K-Pop soloist, while garnering 41.6 Million YouTube views! She even recently performed at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Show and BLINKs were absolutely in awe of her solo performance!

Credits :Rosé Youtube

