BLACKPINK’s Rosé made her Met Gala debut and we were not ready for the beauty; See PIC

Met Gala 2021 has been graced with the presence of the K-pop Princess! BLACKPINK’s Rosé is here to take everyone down her version of a stunning Met Gala debut appearance and this is exactly what we have been waiting for.

The singer arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, arm in arm with Anthony Vaccarello who is the creative director of 'Yves Saint Laurent'. Rosé is making history as we speak as this is her first walk at the esteemed walkway and also a first from a Korean girl group member. Clad in YSL, Rosé made a staggering debut taking over the ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ theme of this year’s gala.

The man at her side is Anthony Vaccarello who is said to have personally chosen Rosé as his partner for the walk and we can clearly see why. Rosé takes her own spin on the theme of the event in a figure-hugging dress accessorised with a satin bow. Her enviable form clad in the little black dress goes on to further present the BLACKPINK star’s beauty. A sparkling flower ornament adorns her neck while the diamonds on her ears seem to be never-ending.

Rosé went for a simple makeup look, while the fine eyeliner over her lids enhanced the overall look. Hair in a messy ponytail, Rosé was all smiles for the cameras, walking up the stairs of the charity function.

What did you think of BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Met Gala debut? We are in love!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS at MTV VMAs: Septet snags the Group of the Year, Best Kpop & Song of the Summer categories

What was your favourite thing about Rosé’s look? Let us know below.