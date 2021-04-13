  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes her mark into world history with two Guinness World Records

Rosé and BLINKs have done it again. Read the article to know which categories the talented singer has made her mark in!
1970 reads Mumbai
BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes her mark into world history with two Guinness World Records
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BLINKs around the world have one more reason to rejoice. Rosé is now the official record holder for two categories under the Guinness World Records! On April 9, Sports Chosun reported that representatives from UK’s Guinness World Records announced that Rosé’s solo debut music video ‘On The Ground’ won the title of ‘The Most Watched K-Pop Solo Artists YouTube Video’, amassing over 41.6 million views in just 24 hours. 

 

This isn’t all though. This record demolished its predecessor, Psy’s international hit ‘Gangnam Style’, which held the record for over 8 years, having claimed 36 million views. Additionally, Rosé was also revealed to be the first artist to hold the rank of 1st Artist to top the US Billboard Global Charts, both as a solo artist and an idol group member. Fans had been waiting long for a solo release and when it finally released, they of course made sure that it made big headlines and broke records!

 

Rosé even had the opportunity to perform her solo hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon too! BLACKPINK, managed by YG Entertainment, consists of 4 members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Unarguably the most popular girl group in the entire world right now, they have won multiple awards, and have broken several records. Accolades at the 31st Golden Disc Awards, 26th Seoul Music Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, are just some of their many achievements that BLINKs never fail to celebrate!

 

Congratulations, Rosé!

 

Also Read: NCT Dream teases a hot & spicy OT7 comeback with Hot Sauce

 

BLINKs, did you congratulate Rosé yet? Do it in our comments section and follow Hallyutalk on Instagram and Twitter!

Credits :News1Sports Chosun

You may like these
BLACKPINK’s Rosé to show off her charm on US TV again with ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
BLACKPINK’s Rosé launches her own YouTube channel; Offers personal childhood glimpses in the first video
Dear Eonni: A BLINK from Singapore says he’s the biggest Rosé fanboy; wishes to go to Korea to meet his noonas
Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India believes BLACKPINK are her queens who taught her that 'hardwork never fails'
Meet the star selected for Vogue Australia’s April cover: BLACKPINK’s Rosé!
Rosé’s 'On The Ground' making film shows a fun Jisoo set visit and BFF Hyeri sending gifts!