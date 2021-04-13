BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes her mark into world history with two Guinness World Records

Rosé and BLINKs have done it again. Read the article to know which categories the talented singer has made her mark in!

BLINKs around the world have one more reason to rejoice. Rosé is now the official record holder for two categories under the Guinness World Records! On April 9, Sports Chosun reported that representatives from UK’s Guinness World Records announced that Rosé’s solo debut music video ‘On The Ground’ won the title of ‘The Most Watched K-Pop Solo Artists YouTube Video’, amassing over 41.6 million views in just 24 hours.

This isn’t all though. This record demolished its predecessor, Psy’s international hit ‘Gangnam Style’, which held the record for over 8 years, having claimed 36 million views. Additionally, Rosé was also revealed to be the first artist to hold the rank of 1st Artist to top the US Billboard Global Charts, both as a solo artist and an idol group member. Fans had been waiting long for a solo release and when it finally released, they of course made sure that it made big headlines and broke records!

Rosé even had the opportunity to perform her solo hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon too! BLACKPINK, managed by YG Entertainment, consists of 4 members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Unarguably the most popular girl group in the entire world right now, they have won multiple awards, and have broken several records. Accolades at the 31st Golden Disc Awards, 26th Seoul Music Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, are just some of their many achievements that BLINKs never fail to celebrate!

Congratulations, Rosé!

BLINKs, did you congratulate Rosé yet? Do it in our comments section and follow Hallyutalk on Instagram and Twitter!

Share your comment ×