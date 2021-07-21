BLACKPINK’s Rosé moves people to tears with a touching rendition of 'Because I Love You' on 'Sea of Hope'

The talented singer proves her abilities once again with another cover. Read more below.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé keeps inspiring us each time. The singer joined the cast of the show ‘Sea of Hope’ where she sang a beautiful cover of the late singer Yoo Jae Ha's song ‘Because I Love You’. The touching rendition left the onlookers in tears. The melodious song, released in 1987 surely made the audience think of the heartfelt lyrics of the song and relate to it.

JTBC’s ‘Sea of Hope’ is a new variety show based on the foot of a beach, at a bar that brings together people who like music and wish to heal others with it. It houses actress Lee Ji Ah as the main chef and actor Lee Dong Wook as the bartender of the seaside bar. Actress Kim Go Eun is a server and lifeguard while singers Yoon Jong Shin and AKMU's Lee Suhyun take over as the musicians. SHINee’s Onew is cast as a baker who also joins as the background vocalist.

In the first episode Rosé joined the show as the pilot guest and performed John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’. This resulted in Rosé receiving a special gift from the American musician himself. She returned for the third episode as a part-timer for the seaside bar and took the mic for a song. She shared how when she heard the lyrics, she thought of her parents and their unconditional love for her and teared up.

Yoo Jae Ha’s ‘Because I Love You’, was a part of the singer’s only album released in 1987 before a tragic accident took his life. Rosé who is known for her soulful voice expressed the deep saddening feelings of the song that convey a broken man’s state of mind. Check out her cover below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favorite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of Rosé’s cover? Share with PInkvilla below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×