BLACKPINK’s Rosé is setting some serious fashion goals; Here’s a look back at what made her a style star

We are looking back at how BLACKPINK’s Rosé went from a teenage aspiring pop-star to queen of social media and style. Scroll down to take a look.

Since the debut of Blackpink in 2016, BLACKPINK, the all-girl Korean band has been the talk of the town, be it for their luxury endorsements, their catchy music, or their fashion. Amidst all their success, what stands out is how the girls have grown in terms of fashion, especially Rosé. If you’ve seen Blackpink’s documentary on Netflix, you will be keenly aware of the trials and tribulations involved with being a trainee and working towards their debut.

Rosé, who was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia, has always loved singing and Hallyu. At just 15 years old, the aspiring pop-star was sent to a YG overseas newcomer selection meeting and got selected to train with YG in South Korea, and over the course of 4 years, transformed into the charming and enigmatic BLACKPINK superstar we know and love today. At such a monumental moment in Rosé’s career, we look back at the transformation of Rosé’s personal style, from her original soft and sweet aesthetic, to one now imbued with the rock ‘n’ roll edge.

Rose who has acquired a partnership with Saint Laurent as their brand ambassador, over the period, highlighted her grittier, more edgy nature, standing in sharp contrast to her sweet stage-image adding to her versatility as an artist. And while she is the global face of YSL, the pop icon also dabbles with luxe goods from Valentino, Alexander McQueen and Coach. The sensation is also looked up to for her taste in patterned pieces. From ruffled sweaters and dainty embroidered dresses to Moschino Haute Couture and the cult-favourite sustainable brands, Rosé’s wardrobe has plenty of inspiration for a style maverick in the making.

