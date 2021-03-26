BLACKPINK’s Rosé to show off her charm on US TV again with ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The singer’s debut solo has been garnering massive attention as she performed On The Ground last week on Jimmy Fallon’s show too. Read on to know more.

The new listings for the popular US television show ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ feature BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s performance too! This is not the first time the record-breaking singer will be performing on US television. Last week, she performed at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ - performing her debut single for the first time.

Rosé’s performance on Jimmy Fallon’s show was a super hit and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the live vocals and the simple yet charming dance choreography. Especially the moves for the chorus! When the lyrics go ‘Everything I need is on the ground’ with music beats, Rosé lies on the ground, in the centre and performs moves while lying down! The camera angle is from the top, which makes the singer look more charming!

Not just the video, the song itself is breaking records! Her On the Ground MV was the fastest MV by a Korean female soloist to reach 100 million views! Not just this, she even broke the decade-long record of the most viewed K-Pop video in 24 hours by garnering 41.6 million views. She even talked about the inspiration behind the song (which she wrote) and offered childhood glimpses that also, in a way, express her emotions and journey on her YouTube channel titled ROSÉ.

Mark your calendars for another incredible performance of On The Ground by Rosé on March 29, BLINKs!

Who held the decade-long most viewed K-Pop MV before Rosé? The record was held by PSY's music video global hit 'Gangnam Style' in 2012, garnering 36 million views.

