BLACKPINK’s Rosé is the style star that needs no introduction; Here’s why we love her aesthetic

Since debuting in 2016 with BLACKPINK, Rosé’s popularity has shot up, along with her talent, hard work and style. Rosé, who was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia, has always loved singing and Hallyu. At just 15 years old, the aspiring pop-star was sent to a YG overseas newcomer selection meeting and got selected to train with YG in South Korea, and over the course of 4 years, transformed into the charming and enigmatic BLACKPINK superstar we know and love today.

Over the years, Rosé has inspired countless BLINKS and fashion mongers with her trendsetting style. What’s more, is that the icon has become the face of several luxury fashion houses, is a regular at front rows for international fashion shows and has immaculate style. Today, we’re looking back at Rosé’s amazing style!

The YSL loyalist has recently turned to rock edginess for her style transformation from her signature sweet feminine style. Apart from Saint Laurent, the idol also has high fashion brands like Valentino, Alexander McQueen and Coach on her portfolio. From all things dramatic to an overdose of ruffles and pattern favourites, the idol dabbles her hands in all kinds of aesthetics. And why BLINKS and fashion mavericks trust her, is because she pulls off every style with such ease! While Rosé loves to experiment, the star incorporates her signature style of dainty neutrals in every look if you look close enough! What do you think of Rosé’s style? Tell us in the comments below.

