BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for COVID-19; Partially cancels overseas schedule

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s member Rosé has tested positive for COVID-19. Rosé’s agency, YG Entertainment, shared the news on February 28. According to the agency’s statement, Rosé underwent a PCR test prior to leaving for her overseas schedule on February 28, but received a positive diagnosis. As a result, some of the BLACKPINK member’s scheduled overseas activities stand cancelled.

YG Entertainment also shared an update about the other members of BLACKPINK, stating that Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa have all tested negative. Additionally, none of the four members, including Rosé, are displaying any suspicious symptoms. Further, all of BLACKPINK’s members are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The agency added that they will be prioritising the health of their artists and staff and will provide full support.

You can read YG Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“This is YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Rosé tested positive for COVID-19 following a PCR test, which was conducted ahead of her departure on February 28. As a result, some of her overseas schedules stand cancelled.

The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) have tested negative, and all of them, including Rosé, who received a positive result, have no particular suspicious symptoms.

All four members of BLACKPINK are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and we will provide our full support by prioritising the health of our artists and staff members.

We would appreciate it if you could cheer for Rose's rapid recovery and support BLACKPINK members who are active on the world stage. We will notify you if there are any changes.”

