BLACKPINK’s Rosé tops the March Brand Reputation ranking while Jennie and Brave Girls’ Yujeong follow lead
Korean Business Research Institute released the list of this month’s brand reputation ranking for individual girl group members on March 21! As expected, Rosé made waves with her solo debut album and now she sits on the top of the throne as the member with the highest reputation index of 6,433,970!
The rankings are determined after a thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 545 girl group members from Feb 21 to March 21, 2021. The On The Ground singer sits at Number 1, while BLACKPINK’s Jennie scored a brand reputation index of 5,182,696 and secured the second place on the list. Brave Girl’s Yujeong secured the third place, for the first time with a total brand reputation index of 4,685,944. Her other group members also impressively secured places under the Top 10 - Yuna at Number 4, Eunji at Number 7 and Minyoung at Number 9. One of the major reasons of all the members in the top 10 list and such great index scores can be their win for their 6 wins (for now) for their song, Rollin.
Other members in the top 10 include Oh My Girl’s Arin with 3,526,689 at Rank 5, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa at Rank 7, LOONA’s Chuu at Rank 8 and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at Rank 10.
Scroll for the whole list below:
11. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
12. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
13. IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young
14. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
15. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
16. Red Velvet’s Yeri
17. IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin
18. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
19. MAMAMOO’s Solar
20. APRIL’s Rachel
21. APRIL’s Jinsol
22. IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Won
23. PURPLE KISS’s Dosie
24. IZ*ONE’s Kang Hye Won
25. Red Velvet’s Joy
26. Red Velvet’s Irene
27. IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi
28. PURPLE KISS’s Chaein
29.PURPLE KISS’s Na Go Eun
20. PURPLE KISS’s Yuki
What do you think of the Brave Girls’ dominating the Top 10 rankings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!