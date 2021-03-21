BLACKPINK’s Rosé tops the March Brand Reputation ranking while Jennie and Brave Girls’ Yujeong follow lead

Four Brave Girl members dominate the Top 10 list of this month’s brand reputation ranking, MAMAMOO, LOONA and Oh My Girl among the top too!

Korean Business Research Institute released the list of this month’s brand reputation ranking for individual girl group members on March 21! As expected, Rosé made waves with her solo debut album and now she sits on the top of the throne as the member with the highest reputation index of 6,433,970!

The rankings are determined after a thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 545 girl group members from Feb 21 to March 21, 2021. The On The Ground singer sits at Number 1, while BLACKPINK’s Jennie scored a brand reputation index of 5,182,696 and secured the second place on the list. Brave Girl’s Yujeong secured the third place, for the first time with a total brand reputation index of 4,685,944. Her other group members also impressively secured places under the Top 10 - Yuna at Number 4, Eunji at Number 7 and Minyoung at Number 9. One of the major reasons of all the members in the top 10 list and such great index scores can be their win for their 6 wins (for now) for their song, Rollin.

Other members in the top 10 include Oh My Girl’s Arin with 3,526,689 at Rank 5, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa at Rank 7, LOONA’s Chuu at Rank 8 and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at Rank 10.

Scroll for the whole list below:

11. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

12. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee

13. IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young

14. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

15. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju

16. Red Velvet’s Yeri

17. IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin

18. Red Velvet’s Seulgi

19. MAMAMOO’s Solar

20. APRIL’s Rachel

21. APRIL’s Jinsol

22. IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Won

23. PURPLE KISS’s Dosie

24. IZ*ONE’s Kang Hye Won

25. Red Velvet’s Joy

26. Red Velvet’s Irene

27. IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi

28. PURPLE KISS’s Chaein

29.PURPLE KISS’s Na Go Eun

20. PURPLE KISS’s Yuki

What do you think of the Brave Girls’ dominating the Top 10 rankings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

