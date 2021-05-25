BLACKPINK’s Rose can give a fashion masterclass with her phenomenal style; Here are 5 trends we love

We are looking back at 5 trends that we would love to steal from BLACKPINK’s lead vocalist and fashionista on the rise Rose. Scroll down to see the full list.

In just 4 years of making their debut, South Korean pop band BLACKPINK has successfully established themselves as one of the fastest-growing girl groups in the world in terms of popularity. With the 4 members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose in front and centre, the band is making waves not only in fashion but also in the fashion and beauty industry. Today we’re decoding one of the band member’s epic style and while it’s difficult to choose, given all 4 are impeccable dressers, we are starting with Rose. Lead vocalist and a fashionista on the rise, the idol is setting trends with her unconventional style, scroll down to see the trends we’re crushing on.

-The vocalist isn’t afraid to go crazy with colours, be it in her wardrobe or even in her hair! Rose has garnered many fans with just her platinum pink hair and we gotta say we love it too! The hair is of course accompanied by her uber-chic outfits and luxury signature products.

-Being an ambassador for luxury houses like YSL, the icon embodies her powerful image. The musician has a real eye for power suits and her love for fierce clothing is evident after a scroll through her Instagram feed.

-While goth chic is a trend, sadly, many of us outgrow sooner rather than later, Rose manages to rock her all-black looks with just as much ease as she does peachy and feminine dresses and blouses. Her versatility with fashion just goes to show what a true icon she is!

-Who doesn’t love denim? And what we love more is Rose in denim! Because not only does she rock the classic ensembles, she also gives her fans aka BLINKS on new ways to reinvent the classic trend! While denim may be limited to jeans and jackets the pop idol has rocked denim dresses, skirts and even co-ord sets in the past.

-Rose’s street style is just as enviable as her on stage one! While the idol’s on-stage glam is all things glamourous and extravagant, her street style is the complete opposite. Just like us mere mortals, the idol loves easy-chic pieces and rocking basics, with her own little twist of course.

