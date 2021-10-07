BLACKPINK’s Rose is the style star we need to take inspiration from

In just 5 years of making her debut with BLACKPINK, Rose has risen to the top of music, fashion, dancing and everything else. Thanks to her trendsetting style and knack for pulling off killer ensembles, the rising fashion star is a front-row favourite at every global luxury fashion show and is seen donning the most exclusive styles! What’s more, is that she’s also the face of high-end luxury brands like YSL! Today, as an ode to the style star, we’re looking at a few trends we’d love to cop from her!

BLACKPINK vocalist Rose doesn’t always play it safe and is more than happy to experiment with her looks. Be it a new daring hair colour or an edgy grunge look that’s completely new territory for her. Rose’s versatility is truly unmatched!

Denim lovers rejoice as the trend gets the style star Rose’s stamp of approval. Basic, subtle and oh so easy to style, Rose is seen rocking denim more often than not. While denim is usually limited to basics, the diva incorporates the trendy fabric in her accessories to make a powerful statement and add textures and tones to her ensemble.

While we’re fans of the idol’s OTT performance and red carpet looks, we cant help but give special mention to her basic looks. When she’s hanging out with her BLACKPINK besties, running errands or just making chic appearances on IG, the idol is always dressed in colour coordinated outfits. Think preppy, stylish, and oh so smart!

