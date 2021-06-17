BLACKPINK’s Rose, Wheein & Kim Doyeon inspire the trends that will reign supreme in 2021

We are looking at the top Korean-inspired trends for 2020, which we are taking with us in 2021. Scroll down to see what’s on our list.

As lockdown opened up and we’re finally allowed to be outdoors! We are looking at how to step out in style and channel our inner fashionistas! If we’ve learnt something about fashion at homes is that comfort is king! Ahead, we’re looking at trends that maximise style without compromising on comfort, inspired by Korean industries most influential dols, scroll down to see the full list!

Tweed is the fabric that is going to dominate in 2021! Be in winters or a light layer in summer, the fabric’s versatility and dual-tone is a winner in every fashion watcher’s book. You can style your look to be preppy chic or badass schoolgirl!

Inspired by BLACKPINK member Rosé, french style is back in a big way! Pleated skirts, berets and chic stockings, we are here for it all. And a scroll through her Instagram tells us that Rosé is as well!

Sweaters are no longer just apparel for the winter, it’s stretched itself on to all seasons! Light fabric with the boxy silhouette of a sweater gives room to the versatile piece that can be carried throughout any season. For styling the uber-chic piece, we’re taking inspiration from MAMAMOO’s Wheein and rocking a big knit or a light oversized one for our next day out!

Like many other idols and Y2K fans, Weki Meki member Kim Doyeon has found her favourite in bucket hats! The chic bucket hats she sports on multiple occasions has inspired us to take on the trend this Summer.

