BLACKPINK’s series of achievements with Dear Earth Campaign, 'LALISA' and 'DDU DU DDU DU' Youtube records

One good news after another! BLACKPINK is here to make your day. The girl group is all set to join the upcoming YouTube Original special ‘Dear Earth’ premiering in October as the only K-Pop artist to promote sustainability alongside The United States’ former president Barack Obama and other renowned artists like Billie Eilish and Jaden Smith.

As announced during the 2021 TCA press tour on September 23 local time, the event is to inspire and motivate the audience to create a better, healthier, existence for the planet through contributions from a wide range of global leaders, creators, celebrities and musicians.

Previously, it was announced that BLACKPINK members have become the first Asian artists to be appointed United Nations SDGs Advocates. On September 17, BLACKPINK members were formally appointed as the ambassadors for the United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

In other news BLACKPINK’s super hit single, ‘DDU-DU-DDU-DU’ surpassed over 1.7 billion views on September 23 at around 7 PM KST, achieving the milestone in just three years and three months! BLACKPINK became the only K-Pop group and the second Korean artist to achieve this milestone following PSY for ‘Gangnam Style’.

Here’s the music video for ‘DDU-DU-DDU-DU’.

Moving next to BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her record-breaking solo debut. ‘LALISA’ added another milestone to its never-ending list of achievements as the music video garnered over 200 million on YouTube in just 13 days and 14 hours of its release, making Lisa the fastest K-Pop female soloist to achieve the number.

Lisa broke Jennie’s previous record as the singer’s ‘SOLO’ took around three months to achieve the milestone. All BLACKPINK’s solo works ‘LALISA’, ‘SOLO’ and ‘ON THE GROUND’ are the top three fastest music videos by Korean female solo artists to join the 200 million club.

