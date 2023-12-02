BLACKPINK secures top 10 spot on 2023 Billboard Year End Top Tours Charts with 29 concerts

BLACKPINK, an all-female quartet, has redefined K-pop's global stardom, surpassing records set by icons like Little Mix, Fifth Harmony, Destiny's Child, and Spice Girls. Celebrated for their talent and beauty, they've left an indelible mark, emerging as one of the decade's most notable acts.

BLACKPINK secures a spot in the top 10 of the 2023 Billboard Year-End Top Tour Charts with 29 shows

BLACKPINK’s influence extends beyond chart success, with their extraordinary performance on all Billboard charts earning widespread acclaim from netizens. Even during group hiatus periods, BLACKPINK maintained their dominance, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with. Now, their highly acclaimed Born Pink world tour has earned a prestigious spot on Billboard's annual year-end lists.

Despite only 29 out of 66 shows from the Born Pink World Tour being considered, BLACKPINK has set a new benchmark in the K-pop industry by claiming the top spot on the 2023 Billboard Year-End Top Tours chart. Their impressive gross of $148.3 million from these 29 shows, attracting an audience of 703,000, places them among the top 10 global artists with the most successful tours of the year. This remarkable achievement has sparked a global trend of congratulatory messages from their dedicated fanbase, solidifying BLACKPINK's position as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Commencing their Born Pink world tour in October 2022, BLACKPINK mesmerized audiences in some of the world's largest and most iconic cities. Their musical journey spanned nearly a year, culminating in a grand finale at the renowned Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

According to reports from Touring Data, BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour generated over $260 million in revenue from 56 reported shows out of the total 66, making it the highest-grossing tour by a female act in Asia, a female group overall, and the highest grossing for an Asian act in history.

Notably, the Born Pink tour marked BLACKPINK's historic win at the Billboard Music Awards, making them the first girl group in 18 years to achieve this feat since Destiny's Child in 2005. The tour's monumental success solidifies BLACKPINK's legacy as trailblazers, setting new standards and breaking barriers in the global music scene.

The extension of BLACKPINK’s exclusive management deal with YG remains an enigma

The ongoing speculation surrounding the renewal of exclusive contracts, particularly with the influential K-pop group BLACKPINK, has left fans and industry observers in suspense. As the members navigate negotiations for new agreements following the expiration of their previous contracts, their profiles remain unchanged, adding to the mystery surrounding the renewal process.

BLACKPINK, a key revenue source for YG Entertainment, has contributed significantly to the company's financial success. However, the lack of clarity regarding their contract renewal has resulted in a noticeable decline in YG Entertainment's stock prices. Various scenarios are being discussed, including the possibility of individual members establishing their own agencies while maintaining the BLACKPINK group.

Despite high anticipation for details during YG Entertainment's third-quarter disclosure on the 13th, specific information about the BLACKPINK contract was conspicuously absent. The absence of concrete updates has intensified the curiosity among fans and industry watchers, who eagerly await further information on the future trajectory of BLACKPINK within the agency. As negotiations unfold, the uncertainty surrounding the group's contractual status adds an extra layer of intrigue to the ever-evolving landscape of the K-pop industry.

