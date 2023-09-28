BLACKPINK: Security firm asks YG Ent. for update on group's contract renewal status amid market instability

The renewal of BLACKPINK's contract has become a prominent topic of discussion, given the significant impact it could have on both the group's future and YG Entertainment. Recent rumors, particularly those suggesting that Lisa might not continue with the company, led to a notable decline in YG Entertainment's stocks earlier this month. Having debuted in August 2016, the expiration of their previous contract this year adds an extra layer of importance to the decision-making process for the group's members. But till now its agency YG Entertainment has maintained a stagnant stance with the answer of “Nothing has been confirmed.” The extended delay in renewing BLACKPINK's contract by YG Entertainment has heightened market distrust. NH Investment & Securities has emphasized that it is crucial for the entertainment company to promptly disclose its official position on the matter.

BLACKPINK’s contract status requested

On the 26th, NH Investment & Securities highlighted the escalated market distrust resulting from YG Entertainment's prolonged delay in renewing BLACKPINK's contract. The firm emphasized the necessity for an immediate, clear official statement rather than the vague updates provided by YG Entertainment thus far. According to an analyst at Hyundai Securities, the likelihood of YG re-signing all four members is low. However, they anticipate that some members will likely re-sign, allowing BLACKPINK to continue as a complete group. If three members choose to renew, sales are estimated to remain at 70-80%, but if the number is less than three, sales may drop below 50%. The analyst underscored that it would be a significant negative factor for YG Entertainment unless all members are re-signed.

Moreover, the impact on the broader K-pop industry is predicted to be limited if BLACKPINK does not re-sign. While BLACKPINK currently holds a substantial share in terms of industry performance (12%), operating profit (10%), and album sales (3%), the analyst suggests that the K-pop industry has grown large enough that the influence of individual top artists is now relatively insignificant.

The persistent delays have not only impacted BLACKPINK's contract renewal but have also posed challenges for the debut of the upcoming YG Entertainment group, BABY MONSTER. In the third quarter, the overall consolidated sales of YG Entertainment heavily rely on BLACKPINK and TREASURE, the agency's Boy Group. The substantial portion of sales is attributed to BLACKPINK's recent world tours, which were among the largest ever conducted.

BLACKPINK's significant influence on the company's overall sales and profit is undeniable. The uncertainty surrounding the contract renewal has created unease among investors who are keen to receive prompt clarification on whether BLACKPINK will continue with the agency. The potential departure of BLACKPINK could indeed lead to a notable difference for the agency in the market, making it crucial for investors to have clarity on the situation.

More on BLACKPINK’s contract

According to reports released on September 25, there are indications that BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie are considering establishing their own individual agencies. The members are reportedly in ongoing discussions with the company regarding the renewal of their contract for group activities, while the proposed individual agencies would be dedicated to their solo endeavors.

In response to these reports, YG Entertainment stated that nothing has been conclusively finalized regarding BLACKPINK's future activities and contract. The company emphasized that negotiations and discussions concerning the contract renewal are still in progress.

Earlier, on September 21, there were reports suggesting that Rosé is set to remain with YG Entertainment, while Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie might join different agencies. Lisa has purportedly received lucrative offers from international agencies, and Jisoo, following her success in the drama Snowdrop, has attracted significant investor interest. The reports indicated that members would engage in group activities for the next six months while also pursuing solo projects. However, these rumors led to substantial drops in the company's stock price. YG Entertainment responded by the earlier statement, saying that nothing has been definitively decided at this point.

