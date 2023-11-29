BLACKPINK set to hold first-ever virtual reality K-pop concert in December for BORN PINK Tour

An electrifying announcement on November 15 caught the attention of BLINKS worldwide: the first-ever virtual concert by a K-pop act. This groundbreaking event is a collaboration with Meta (formerly Facebook) and the Emmy Award-winning production company, The Diamond Bros. The concert, tailored for their devoted fans, BLINKs, is scheduled to take place in December.

BLACKPINK’s Virtual Reality concert

The upcoming BLACKPINK Virtual Reality concert promises to be an extraordinary and immersive experience, faithfully recreating the group's memorable final performance at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome from their BORN PINK world tour. What makes this event truly unique is its alignment with Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision of constructing a virtual space. Within this envisioned digital realm, users will have the opportunity to explore and interact in real time through their avatars.

This groundbreaking concert experience will be accessible exclusively in virtual reality within Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley, providing Meta Quest VR headset owners in select regions with a front-row seat experience. This venture marks a significant leap in integrating state-of-the-art technology with entertainment, delivering a distinctive and futuristic concert experience . The performances will showcase not only their Billboard Hot 100 hits like Pink Venom, Kill This Love, and How You Like That live but also solo performances from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

In a statement, BLACKPINK conveyed their excitement about delving into the dynamic realm of VR, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to connect with a broader global audience and share their music in an entirely new and immersive way. They emphasized that this VR concert goes beyond being a mere show; it serves as an extension of the heartfelt effort they put into their tour. BLACKPINK eagerly anticipates fans witnessing the enchanting experience crafted in collaboration with The Diamond Bros and Meta, expressing gratitude to their dedicated BLINKs for the unwavering support they've received.

BLACKPINK: A VR Encore is slated to run for approximately 70 minutes and is set to premiere in virtual reality on December 26 at 5 p.m. PT. For those who miss the initial broadcast, replays of the virtual concert will be accessible for one month following the event.

Watch the trailer here-

BLACKPINK recent activities

Recent modifications to the official artist profiles on YG Entertainment's website have ignited substantial speculation within the fan community. These alterations strongly suggest the ongoing presence and continuation of BLACKPINK within the agency.

The recent adjustments strongly suggest the possibility of BLACKPINK continuing their association with the agency. Amid ongoing speculation about the renewal of exclusive contracts, especially given BLACKPINK's significance as a key revenue source for YG Entertainment, the members' profiles remain unchanged. Negotiations for new agreements are underway following the expiration of their previous contracts, but as of now, there is no definitive confirmation regarding the contract renewal.

