BLACKPINK sets new record; Becomes first musical act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube

BLACKPINK continues to create new records! The girl group has now officially hit the 75 million subscribers mark on YouTube. With this, BLACKPINK not only continues their reign, being the most-subscribed musical act on the video platform, but also becomes the first musical act to ever reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube.

In September 2021, BLACKPINK had become the most subscribed musical artist on YouTube, when they took over the title from Canadian artist Justin Bieber by crossing 65.5 million subscribers at the time. At present, the Top 5 musical acts with the most number of subscribers on YouTube are BLACKPINK, followed by Justin Bieber, BTS, Marshmello, and Eminem, respectively.

BLACKPINK has previously also set multiple other YouTube records. In November of 2019, the four-membered girl group became the first K-Pop group to reach the 1 billion views mark on YouTube, with their music video for ‘DDU DU DDU DU’. The record-making music video currently stands at over 1.8 billion views on the platform.

YouTube Music also tweeted about the immense achievement, writing while referencing one of BLACKPINK’s hits, “congrats to @BLACKPINK for becoming the first musical act to reach **75 million** subs on @YouTube how you like that?!?!” This was also re-tweeted by YouTube’s official Twitter account.

Check out the Tweet congratulating BLACKPINK on their new record, below:

Comprising four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK is a girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The musical act debuted in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, and also released music videos for the two songs in the single, ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’. BLACKPINK’s most recent comeback as a group was with their studio album ‘The Album’.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SUNMI dazzles in ‘Heart Burn’ comeback music video