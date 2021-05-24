BLACKPINK sets new record as the performance video for How You Like That sets record with 700M views

It is the first time a K-pop performance video has achieved this incredible feat. Read on to find out.

Just a couple of days back, BLACKPINK set a new record on their 2019 hit song, Kill This Love, for becoming the fastest K Pop Group MV to hit 1.3 billion views. The song was originally released on April 5, 2019, at midnight KST, meaning that it took the video just over two years and over a month to achieve this incredible feat. Kill This Love officially broke the previous record set by BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU, which became the first K-pop group music video in YouTube history ever to achieve the feat last year.

Within the next 48 hours, BLACKPINK is already back with another stupendous record to their credit. On May 24 around 7 AM KST, the performance video for How You Like That hit 700 million views on YouTube. How You Like That reached this milestone in less than a year since its premiere on July 6, 2020. How You Like That's performance video is also the first K-pop dance performance video to surpass 700 million views on YouTube.

You can watch the performance video below:

Meanwhile, Rosé sets a new record on Spotify as On The Ground Hit 100 million streams. On The Ground took approximately 2 months to reach the milestone and is now the fastest song by any Korean female soloist in Spotify history to hit 100 million streams. Now just that, On The Ground is the fastest debut song by any Korean artist ever to achieve the feat. Congratulations to BLACKPINK.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK makes new record as Kill This Love becomes fastest K Pop Group MV to hit 1.3 billion views

BLINKS, How You Like That? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×