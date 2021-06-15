BLACKPINK show off their elegant charming looks in Colorful Moments for 2021 OLENS

The group has announced a new project for the fifth anniversary. Read more to find out!

BLACKPINK features once again in the 2021 spring and summer pictorial of the eyestyling brand OLENS. The pretty savage women chose the colored lenses that suit them the best for the shoot. Rosé chose ‘Scandi Olive’ for her sharp look with blonde hair; Jisoo chose ‘Viviring Brown’ to go with her soft facial features; Jennie selected ‘Scandi Gray’ to add to her edgy gaze; Lisa went with ‘Spanish Gray’ to convey her swag. The famous girl group has been endorsing OLENS since 2018. They keep showing their enrapturing charms in the pictorials for the brand.

OLENS is a global brand that focuses on beauty and healthy eyestyling. They released the ‘BLACKPINK IN O-LENS AREA’ on 14th June with the previews of the members. The title of the pictorial is ‘Colorful Moments’ to exhibit the various colors the singer-stars have chosen for their lenses.

BLACKPINK is a renowned girl group under YG Entertainment. The four members are the rappers Jennie and Lisa and the vocalists Rosé and Jisoo. The group debuted in August 2016 with the album ‘Square One’. Their most recent comeback was the release of their first studio album called ‘The Album’ that had two pre-release singles ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez. The third single ‘Lovesick Girls’ was added to it. ‘The Album’ became the first million-seller making them the first K-pop girl group to do so. After the release of the album, BLACKPINK revealed their Netflix documentary ‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky’ which talked about their journey from debut to becoming the most popular girl group in the world. The group has recently announced the ‘4+1 PROJECT’ for their 5th anniversary.

Check out the pictorials here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think will their new project be about? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :OLENSYGNews1

Share your comment ×