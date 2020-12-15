BLACKPINK singer Jisoo speaks about BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky; Snowdrop star discusses the power of style

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo featured in the latest issue of Elle Korea. The singer spoke about BLACKPINK's documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky and style.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has been busy with the filming of her upcoming drama Snowdrop. However, the singer took a quick break from the production to feature in the upcoming issue of Elle Korea. While Jisoo looked flawless in the shoot, the singer-actress spoke about a number of things. This includes the group's documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. The documentary released online a few weeks ago and gave fans a closer look at the Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie's journey to success.

As translated by Soompi, the Snowdrop star told the magazine, "Although it has only been four years since we debuted, I’ve been running towards one goal for nearly 10 years if you add the years I spent as a trainee. It was a good opportunity to look back on what dreams we’ve had while running all the way here.” She added that their path to their goal wasn't always smooth. "But if it’s something we have to face on the way, I tend not to be afraid of it," she said.

Jisoo is also known for her fresh and vibrant style statements. During the interview, she explained that as an artist, she felt the strength of fashion. She explained that the choreography, makeup, hairstyles, and fashion styles have to intertwine well for the song to have a better impact. "I think that’s when the individual charm each member possess becomes stronger," she said.

