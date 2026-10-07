BLACKPINK skips Grammys 2027 after BTS and Stray Kids step away from awards; Report

BLACKPINK, the K-pop girl group, is reportedly set to miss the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027. The Recording Academy, which presents the annual Grammy Awards, recently introduced a new category, “Best Asian Pop Music Performance,” amid reports that BTS and Stray Kids have decided not to submit their music for consideration.

However, according to Mid-Day, BLACKPINK is also likely to miss the upcoming awards as the group was unable to submit its latest third mini-album, DEADLINE.

BLACKPINK steps away from the 69th Grammy Awards after BTS and Stray Kids

According to reports, BLACKPINK ’s latest album, DEADLINE, consists of five tracks: “JUMP,” “GO,” “Me and My,” “Champion,” and “Fxxxboy.” The album was released on February 27, 2026. According to the eligibility rules for the 69th Grammy Awards, the eligibility period ran from August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026.

Despite the album being released within the eligibility period, it reportedly could not qualify because “JUMP” was released as a single on July 11, 2025, before the eligibility window began.

Additionally, the other four tracks, “GO,” “Me and My,” “Champion,” and “Fxxxboy,” were performed in English and therefore reportedly did not meet the language criteria. Based on these requirements, the solo releases of BLACKPINK members also reportedly do not qualify for consideration.

Although BLACKPINK could not submit music for the 2027 Grammy Awards, Rosé has received three major nominations for her collaborative song “APT.” with Bruno Mars. The track is nominated in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories. Rosé also became the first K-pop soloist to perform on the main Grammys stage.

Earlier, BTS reportedly announced in August 2026 that they would not submit music for the 2027 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy confirmed that it would move forward with the new category despite criticism and pushback.

Following the development, the K-pop group decided not to participate in the awards. All seven members of BTS shared identical statements on Instagram, officially withdrawing their work from consideration.

Later, Stray Kids also reportedly decided not to submit their music for the 69th Grammy Awards, a move that was confirmed by their agency, JYP Entertainment.

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